Mcebisi Jonas sticks to his version in Gupta bribery claims
The deputy minister says he completely denies Ajay Gupta's claim that he has been blatantly dishonest about the meeting.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas has said in court papers that he is sticking to his version that Ajay Gupta offered him the position of finance minister and R600 million, and has denied claims that he lied about a meeting between them.
He has also attacked the credibility of documents filed by President Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, and arms deal fixer Fana Hlongwane.
Jonas has filed an affidavit in response to Gupta as part of an application by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, asking a court to rule that he can’t force the banks to keep the Gupta family's bank accounts open.
In his papers, Jonas says he completely denies Gupta's claim that he’s been blatantly dishonest about the meeting and that the version of events he gave to the Public Protector’s state capture probe was correct.
He says he maintains that Gupta told him they had already made R6 billion from the state and wanted to increase that to R8 billion, and that they would take that money to Dubai.
Jonas continues in his claim that they offered him R600,000 in cash, to take with him then and there.
He says papers filed by Duduzane Zuma and Hlongwane cannot be correct as they refer to a meeting on 25 October 2017, which has not yet occurred.
He says even if they meant the 25 October 2015, that is still wrong, as the actual meeting occurred on 23 October 2015.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
