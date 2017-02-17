Management to assist in probe after man’s corpse found in dam

The man's identity is not yet known and circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at Montecasino say they will help police in their investigation after the body of a man was found this week on the premises.

The man's identity is not yet known and circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

His body was found in a dam by a staffer on Wednesday.

Montecasino marketing manager Debbie Combrink says they want to leave the matter with police and will help officers with anything they need in the investigation.

“Yes we are assisting the police with the investigation.”

The police's Mpho Kgasoane says officers are still trying to identify the body.

“For now we don’t have any development on the case, we are continuing with the investigation and we are still appealing to members of the community who might have information, to come forward.”

It’s not the first time that a body has been discovered at Montecasino.

In 2013 the body of Dustin Blom was found in the boot of his car.

Two people were arrested and found guilty of killing him and are currently serving lengthy jail terms for his murder.

(Edited by Neo Koza)