Hawks arrest man in possession of dagga worth R500k

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have arrested a man for dealing in dagga worth an estimated street value of R500,0000.

Officers received information about a bakkie which was transporting dagga from the Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

The Hawks stopped the vehicle on the N2 highway and discovered 44 bags of dagga.

Spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says they arrested a 36-year-old man.

“At this stage, we can’t say he was acting alone because we still have to ascertain or to determine where he was transporting the shipment to.”

