Hawks arrest man in possession of dagga worth R500k
Officers received information about a bakkie which was transporting dagga from the Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have arrested a man for dealing in dagga worth an estimated street value of R500,0000.
Officers received information about a bakkie which was transporting dagga from the Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
The Hawks stopped the vehicle on the N2 highway and discovered 44 bags of dagga.
Spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says they arrested a 36-year-old man.
“At this stage, we can’t say he was acting alone because we still have to ascertain or to determine where he was transporting the shipment to.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
NGO: Mohamed kidnapped to prevent him leaving with info on rebels
-
[LISTEN] Do we need a state-owned bank?
-
Zuma officially refers Expropriation Bill back to National Assembly
-
SA disaster management officials meet to discuss Dineo impact
-
Treasury: Price fixing allegations may be proof of poor practices
-
Zuma opens refugee reception centre in honour of Desmond Tutu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.