Syrian govt agrees to free 4 rebels in exchange for Mohamed
Shiraaz Mohamed was kidnapped near Syria's border with Turkey as he was returning home after accompanying Gift of the Givers.
PRETORIA – Eyewitness News has learnt that the Syrian government has agreed to free four imprisoned rebel fighters in exchange for the release of South African journalist Shiraaz Mohamed.
The breakthrough is the work of NGO Truth Collective South Africa with the support of Deputy International Relations Minister Nomaindiya Mfeketo and the Syrian government.
A delegation led by the organisation’s director returned this week from a trip to Syria, where they secured proof of life.
They can also confirm that Mohamed is being kept in the city of Idlib.
The journalist was kidnapped near the border with Turkey as he was returning home last month after accompanying the Gift of the Givers humanitarian mission.
Director of Truth Collective South Africa Bakar al-Maharmeh says Mohamed is being held by the Jabhat al-Nusra rebel group, which has demanded the release of four fighters in exchange for their hostage.
Al-Maharmeh says although the Syrian government was reluctant at first they have agreed to the swap.
“It’s like really hard for them to accept this offer. I’ve seen a video of those terrorists shown to me in Damascus. What they’ve done, and said they’re willing to do is because South Africa was there when they needed them.”
He says the rebels have refused to negotiate with Gift of the Givers and Turkey.
“Some people on the side of Turkey who brought Shiraaz to Syria, they’re trying to get him to the side of Turkey, which is why the rebels aren’t interested to give him over to that side because they want their friends to be out. So they’re willing to deal with the Syrian government better than the Turkish side.”
Al-Maharmeh will depart for Syria next month to secure Mohamed’s release, in an effort bring him home safely.
LISTEN:
More in Local
-
Zuma chides MPs over 'shocking' & 'unbecoming behaviour' at Sona
-
Banks accused of price fixing likely settle matter out of court
-
Want some tomato sauce with peak hour traffic? Truck sheds load on N1
-
Primedia, MMA write to SCA over audio cuts during #Sona2017
-
Tropical storm Dineo 'has had no impact' in SA yet
-
Esidimeni tragedy 'deeply painful' for SA, says Zuma
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.