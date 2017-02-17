Esidimeni tragedy 'deeply painful' for SA, says Zuma

President Jacob Zuma says government will ensure all recommendations made by the Health Ombudsman are implemented.

CAPE TOWN - President Jacob Zuma says government will continue to support the families of psychiatric patients who died after they were moved from Esidimeni facilities in Gauteng to ill-equipped NGOs.

Replying to debate on his State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament on Thursday, Zuma added government will ensure all recommendations made by the Health Ombudsman are implemented.

But he stopped short of indicating whether he would heed a call by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to establish a judicial commission of inquiry into the more than 100 deaths.

In his opening remarks to Parliament, Zuma extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“This matter is deeply painful for the country and should not be used for political gains.”

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says a commission of inquiry is necessary to investigate matters that have come to light since the completion of the Health Ombudsman's report.

“According to email chain Minister Motsoaledi knew about the plan to move the patients as early as March 2016 and seemingly failed to intervene.”

The DA says the Esidimeni victims deserve the same justice as those who died at Marikana.

