Panayiotou trial: Charges against middleman's girlfriend withdrawn

CAPE TOWN - Charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice have been provisionally withdrawn against the girlfriend of the alleged middleman in the Jayde Panayiotou murder trial.

Babalwa Breakfast has appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday.

She was declared a hostile witness while testifying against alleged wife killer Christopher Panayiotou and two others in October.

Breakfast and her boyfriend Luthando Siyoni, who was the alleged middleman in Jayde Panayiotou's murder, were both State witnesses.

On the stand, however, they were declared hostile witnesses after they denied almost all the contents of police statements.

Breakfast also backtracked on a claim that Siyoni had informed her of his former boss Christopher Panayiotou's alleged plans to have his wife killed.

It's alleged Panayiotou asked Siyoni to find hitmen to kill his wife in April 2015.

The trial against Panayiotou and two others resumes in April.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)