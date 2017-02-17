Panayiotou trial: Charges against middleman's girlfriend withdrawn
Babalwa Breakfast and her boyfriend Luthando Siyoni, who was the alleged middleman in Jayde Panayiotou's murder, were both State witnesses.
CAPE TOWN - Charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice have been provisionally withdrawn against the girlfriend of the alleged middleman in the Jayde Panayiotou murder trial.
Babalwa Breakfast has appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Friday.
She was declared a hostile witness while testifying against alleged wife killer Christopher Panayiotou and two others in October.
Breakfast and her boyfriend Luthando Siyoni, who was the alleged middleman in Jayde Panayiotou's murder, were both State witnesses.
On the stand, however, they were declared hostile witnesses after they denied almost all the contents of police statements.
Breakfast also backtracked on a claim that Siyoni had informed her of his former boss Christopher Panayiotou's alleged plans to have his wife killed.
It's alleged Panayiotou asked Siyoni to find hitmen to kill his wife in April 2015.
The trial against Panayiotou and two others resumes in April.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
CT woman dies after being hit by bakkie on N7
-
Treasury urges due process be followed in bank collusion scandal
-
Zille: WC govt has created hundreds of thousands of jobs
-
NGO: Mohamed kidnapped to prevent him leaving with info on rebels
-
Hawks arrest man in possession of dagga worth R500k
-
[LISTEN] Do we need a state-owned bank?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.