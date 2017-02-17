Bolt teammate Carter appeals against doping ruling - CAS

Moloto Mothapo defends new role as Parliament spokesperson
Local
Nesta Carter has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport asking that the Jamaican team be reinstated as the 2008 Olympic 4x100m relay winners.
ZURICH - Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter, whose positive doping test cost Usain Bolt a relay gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) asking that the Jamaican team be reinstated as 4x100m relay winners.
Carter filed the appeal with CAS seeking to overturn the International Olympic Committee's 25 January decision in which he was found to have broken anti-doping rules during the Beijing Games, CAS said in a statement on Friday.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.