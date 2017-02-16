Two SA banks commit to cooperation in collusion probe
Both Absa and Investec have committed to working with authorities in their investigation into alleged price fixing.
JOHANNESBURG - Two of the three major local banks accused of colluding to fix the price of the rand say they will cooperate with the Competition Tribunal in its investigation.
On Wednesday, the Competition Commission referred the case to the tribunal, which will now determine if a total of 17 banks broke the law by manipulating the markets as far back as 2007.
Absa, Investec and Standard Bank are among the implicated financial institutions.
In brief statements, both Absa and Investec have committed to working with authorities in their investigation into alleged price fixing and the creation of fictitious bids on local and international markets.
According to the Competition Commission dealers allegedly manipulated offers and trading times using platforms such as Bloomberg messenger to collude with one other.
Now that the matter has been handed to the tribunal, the banks will be given an opportunity to explain themselves.
Standard Bank is yet to respond to the allegations.
Meanwhile, opposition parties and the African National Congress have all called for harsh sanctions against guilty banks.
LISTEN: 3 of SA’s biggest banks caught in collusion case
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
UCT, Wits named on list of best universities in emerging economies
-
Chikane: City Power's MD to retain job
-
Zuma: Govt land policies not an attack on whites
-
SACP: Gupta-captured network working as shadowy parallel state
-
Krejcir 'pleads' not guilty to Issa murder
-
Zuma speaks out against collusion in banking sector
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.