TUT students call for probe over accommodation, catering

JOHANNESBURG - Students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) have called for a probe into the departments responsible for student residences and catering services.

They say the department has not been able to assist thousands of students in acquiring accommodation.

Students blocked the main entrance at the Pretoria campus with burning tyres on Wednesday.

They say accommodation has always been a problem and has called on the institution to address the issue, adding that the department responsible for accommodation is incompetent and irregularities need to be investigated.

Student leader Nkadimeng Mapheto says the department should be overhauled.

“We are calling for the immediate suspicion of that department with regards to financial audits.”

At the same time, TUT deputy vice chancellor Stanley Mukhola says they won’t overlook issues raised by students.

“We are going to analyse and respond to all the demands made in the memorandum.”

Security is expected to remain high on Thursday morning as students make their way to the Pretoria grounds to write special exams.

