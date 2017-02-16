Heavy rains & floods coming despite Dineo downgrade
The weather service says despite the downgrade, residents in parts of the country can still expect flooding and heavy rains.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says tropical cyclone Dineo is weaker than forecasters predicted and has now been downgraded to a status of ‘tropical depression ex-Dineo’.
The strong winds have died down from 120 kilometres per hour, to 80 kilometres per hour in Mozambique.
Limpopo and Zimbabwe are expected to be hit later on Thursday afternoon as well as KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
Forecaster Wayne Venter says the tropical cyclone lost momentum when it crossed the inland and missed the ocean.
“We expected it to be downgraded because the cyclone moved over land and it needs heat from the ocean to survive.”
[GALLERY] Cyclone Dineo hits Mozambique
(Edited by Tamsin Wort)
