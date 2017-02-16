Storm Dineo: Plans in place to respond to emergencies, disasters
Dineo is expected to hit parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal later on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Disaster Management Centre says various government departments involved in plans to deal with the aftermath of tropical storm Dineo are currently meeting in Limpopo.
Dineo is expected to hit parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal later on Thursday.
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs says a plan is already in place to respond to any emergencies or disasters.
Heading the operation, Dr Mmaphaka Tau says emergency workers are ready to evacuate communities where necessary.
“Everything is in place to proactively plan and gage our communities and to make sure that we put the necessary infrastructure and facilities and mobilise stakeholders to respond to the situation.”
Meanwhile, the Water and Sanitation Department says although it's happy that storm Dineo will not be as strong as previously predicted, it hopes the heavy rain will help boost the country's dam levels.
The tropical cyclone was downgraded on Thursday morning after the strong winds died down to 80km per hour instead of 120km per hour.
The department's Mlimandlela Ndamase says: “We are happy that the South Africa Weather Service is telling us that it’s starting to dissipate, so it does seem that the storm won't cause the damage that we anticipate. But the rain that will come obviously will augment some of our systems. But these are flash floods, they won’t necessarily assist sustainably.”
[GALLERY] Cyclone Dineo hits Mozambique
(Edited by Tamsin Wort)
More in Local
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
-
Untu criticises regulator for issuing Prasa temporary safety permit
-
Every drop counts: Cape Town's weekly water watch
-
Ramaphosa congratulates Mnangagwa on his election as Zim president
-
[LISTEN] CT dad relives moment he was told about son's death
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 3)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.