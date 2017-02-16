SA fugitive Dirk Prinsloo up for parole
Prinsloo is serving a 13-year sentence in Belarus and is accused of 15 charges related to child pornography and sexual offences involving children.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department has confirmed convicted criminal and South African fugitive Dirk Prinsloo will be eligible for parole on Sunday.
Prinsloo is currently serving a 13-year sentence in Belarus and is accused of 15 charges related to child pornography and sexual offences involving children.
His former lover Cezanne Visser, dubbed 'Advocate Barbie', was released on parole in 2013 after she was convicted on 11 charges of sexual offences and sentenced to seven years in prison.
International Relations Department spokesperson Nelson Kgwete says: “The department has monitored Mr Prinsloo’s case and imprisonment. We are aware of the parole that is due and we have been informed by authorities that he will be eligible for parole this weekend.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
