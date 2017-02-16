SA fugitive Dirk Prinsloo up for parole

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 24°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

SA fugitive Dirk Prinsloo up for parole

Prinsloo is serving a 13-year sentence in Belarus and is accused of 15 charges related to child pornography and sexual offences involving children.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department has confirmed convicted criminal and South African fugitive Dirk Prinsloo will be eligible for parole on Sunday.

Prinsloo is currently serving a 13-year sentence in Belarus and is accused of 15 charges related to child pornography and sexual offences involving children.

His former lover Cezanne Visser, dubbed 'Advocate Barbie', was released on parole in 2013 after she was convicted on 11 charges of sexual offences and sentenced to seven years in prison.

International Relations Department spokesperson Nelson Kgwete says: “The department has monitored Mr Prinsloo’s case and imprisonment. We are aware of the parole that is due and we have been informed by authorities that he will be eligible for parole this weekend.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions