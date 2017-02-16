Officials monitor ex-cyclone Dineo, EMS on standby to assist residents
The SA Weather Service says the tropical cyclone Dineo is weaker than forecasters predicted & has now been downgraded.
JOHANNESBURG - The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department says its officials are on standby to assist residents of Limpopo and Mpumalanga who might be affected by ex-cyclone Dineo.
The South African Weather Service says the tropical cyclone Dineo is weaker than forecasters predicted and has now been downgraded as a result.
The storm is expected to hit the country on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency Services will be closely monitoring parts of the Kruger National Park, Vhembe, Capricorn and Mopani districts in Limpopo as well as parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
The department's Legadima Leso says they're closely monitoring the storm and will make a call whether to evacuate communities at a later stage.
“We’re looking at saving lives and property. In terms of funds, I think government will look at that once we have dealt with this.”
GALLERY: Cyclone Dineo hits Mozambique
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
ANC: There's overwhelming support to press ahead with land expropriation
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.