Officials monitor ex-cyclone Dineo, EMS on standby to assist residents

The SA Weather Service says the tropical cyclone Dineo is weaker than forecasters predicted & has now been downgraded.

JOHANNESBURG - The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department says its officials are on standby to assist residents of Limpopo and Mpumalanga who might be affected by ex-cyclone Dineo.

The South African Weather Service says the tropical cyclone Dineo is weaker than forecasters predicted and has now been downgraded as a result.

The storm is expected to hit the country on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency Services will be closely monitoring parts of the Kruger National Park, Vhembe, Capricorn and Mopani districts in Limpopo as well as parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The department's Legadima Leso says they're closely monitoring the storm and will make a call whether to evacuate communities at a later stage.

“We’re looking at saving lives and property. In terms of funds, I think government will look at that once we have dealt with this.”

GALLERY: Cyclone Dineo hits Mozambique

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)