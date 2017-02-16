MPs reminded to put interests of SA first
Cabinet has raised concerns after President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address was marked by insults, chaos and violence.
CAPE TOWN - Cabinet says it’s concerned about disorderly behaviour in Parliament after President Jacob Zuma's State Of The Nation Address (Sona) was marked by insults, chaos and violence.
The Economic Freedom Fighters were forcefully ejected from the house shortly before the Democratic Alliance walked out.
Zuma is expected to reply to the debate on address in the National Assembly on Thursday.
In a statement released following Wednesday's discussions, Cabinet says the behaviour displayed by Members of Parliament during Sona not only infringed on the rights of others in Parliament but on the rights of all South Africans.
Government spokesman Donald Liphoko says, “Members of Parliament, as the representatives of people, must put the interests of all South Africans first and reassert the role of this important institution.”
