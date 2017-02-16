Mkhwebane: SA’s distrust of Public Protector’s office a concern

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is concerned about the discontent and distrust surrounding her office.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is concerned about the discontent and distrust surrounding her office and has urged South Africans to support her.

Mkhwebane was speaking during her first public Stakeholder Forum at the Johannesburg City Hall.

She says her office will visit all provinces to hear from people.

Mkhwebane says she's been examining public sentiment surrounding her office and herself as the head since assuming the position.

She says she needs the support from all stakeholders.

She plans to meet with Members of Parliament, traditional leaders, the media, business, labour, political parties and civil society over the next few months.

#Mkhwebane skipped this part of her speech. CM pic.twitter.com/Vneex4kpC0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 16, 2017

