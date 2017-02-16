Man United will give Europa tilt full focus, says manager Jose Mourinho
Mourinho's side resume their Europa League campaign against St Etienne in the first leg of their round-of-32 clash on Thursday.
BENGALURU - Going deep into the latter stages of the Europa League will only add to Manchester United's concerns about a hectic schedule but manager Jose Mourinho says his side must keep all their options open to get into next season's Champions League.
United have already had one Premier League game, an away trip to Manchester City, postponed after they reached the final of the League Cup and their schedule could see further disruption depending on their FA Cup and Europa League progress.
"The accumulation of FA Cup and League Cup and the match postponement make it really hard for us," Mourinho told British media. "If we progress in the competitions we will be in trouble in May."
Mourinho's side resume their Europa League campaign against St Etienne in the first leg of their round-of-32 clash on Thursday.
"It will be difficult but we don't throw away competitions." he said, adding that the automatic Champions League berth reserved for winners of the Europa League was a huge reason to give the competition their all.
"We prefer difficult and progressing to easy and being out of the competition. The plus is it is another opportunity to qualify for the Champions League. We have two doors still open.
"One is the Europa League but we know we are in the last 32, not even the last eight or four, so there is a long way to go. In the Premier League the door is also open but we still have a long way to go."
More in Sport
-
Knicks retain top spot as Forbes' most valuable NBA team
-
Confusion over 2020 golf venue dates back to bid
-
Woods cancels news conference due to bad back
-
Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw to miss rest of Six Nations
-
Olympic great Hackett arrested after ‘breakdown’
-
Why being a professional soccer player may be bad for you
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.