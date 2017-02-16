Man’s body found on N2 in CT

It is unclear whether or not the man was a victim of a mob justice attack.

CAPE TOWN - The body of a man has been found near the N2 highway in Nyanga.

It is unclear whether or not the man was a victim of a mob justice attack.

The police's Frederick van Wyk says the body, discovered yesterday, had burn wounds and injuries to the back and head.

“We’ve opened a murder case for further investigation. Anyone with any information is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10 111.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)