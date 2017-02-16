Lambie to lead Sharks in 2017

The Sharks kick-off their Super Rugby campaign against the Reds in Brisbane on 24 February.

JOHANNESBURG - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has revealed his 45-man squad for Super Rugby, as well as a 27-man touring squad which will travel Australia on Saturday.

Four uncapped Super Rugby players have been included in the touring squad, namely Stephan Coetzee, Jean Droste, Sbu Nkosi and Jacques Vermeulen. The group also features new Sharks recruits

Kobus van Wyk, Jeremy Ward and French international Clement Poitrenaud. Van Wyk previously played at the Stormers, while Ward was the South African Under-20 captain last year.

Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie has been named captain for 2017.

Sharks’ 27-man touring squad

Forwards: Chiliboy Ralepelle, Coenie Oosthuizen, Etienne Oosthuizen, Franco Marais, Jacques Vermeulen, Jean Droste, Jean-Luc du Preez, Juan Schoeman, Lourens Adriaanse, Philip van der Walt, Ruan Botha, Stephan Coetzee, Stephan Lewies, Tendai Mtawarira, Tera Mtembu, Thomas du Toit

Backs: Andre Esterhuizen, Clement Poitrenaud, Cobus Reinach, Curwin Bosch, Jeremy Ward, Kobus van Wyk, Lukhanyo Am, Lwazi Mvovo, Michael Claassens, Pat Lambie (captain), Sbu Nkosi

Sharks’ 45-man Super Rugby squad

Forwards: Beast Mtawarira, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Coenie Oosthuizen, Daniel du Preez, Etienne Oosthuizen, Franco Marais, Francois Kleinhans, Hyron Andrews, Jacques Vermeulen, Jean Deysel, Jean Droste, Jean-Luc du Preez, John-Hubert Meyer, Juan Schoeman, Keegan Daniel, Khaya Majola, Lourens Adriaanse, Philip van der Walt, Ruan Botha, Stephan Coetzee, Stephan Lewies, Tera Mtembu, Thomas du Toit

Backs: Andre Esterhuizen, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Clement Poitrenaud, Cobus Reinach, Curwin Bosch, Garth April, Hanco Venter, Inny Radebe, Jeremy Ward, Johan Deysel, Kobus van Wyk, Lukhanyo Am, Lwazi Mvovo, Marius Louw, Michael Claassens, Odwa Ndungane, Pat Lambie (captain), Rhyno Smith, Rowan Gouws, S’bura Sithole, Sbu Nkosi, Tristan Blewett