Krejcir 'pleads' not guilty to Issa murder
The Czech fugitive and his co-accused refused to enter a plea so the court was forced to enter a plea of not guilty on their behalf.
JOHANNESBURG – Radovan Krejcir has pleaded not guilty to killing Lebanese drug dealer Sam Issa in Bedfordview in 2013, as the suspected middle-man in the hit appears to have turned State witness.
Krejcir and his four co-accused appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday morning, accused with the gangland-style hit on Issa, who was gunned down in his Audi Q7 four years ago.
But in an unexpected twist, charges were withdrawn against Bulgarian Boris Grigorov, who it appears will now turn State witness, exchanging his testimony for indemnity from prosecution.
It’s believed Grigorov acted as the middle-man between Krejcir and the three shooters and his testimony will be crucial for the State in linking Krejcir to the hit.
He’s provided an alibi, saying he was at a girlfriend's house in Linksfield at the time of the shooting.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
