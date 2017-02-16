Komphela wary of Highlands Park’s attacking threat

Kaizer Chiefs take on the relegation-threatened Highlands at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says Highlands Park are a menace when going forward and if they’re not contained, they could cause problems for them.

Chiefs take on the relegation-threatened Highlands at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night, looking to pick up their fifth successive win in the league and go top of the log.

The Amakhosi are enjoying their current purple patch, after going seven league games without a win at one stage, but the collective has highlighted that the lack of goals from their strikers is a slight concern.

Chiefs recently signed Venezuelan Gustavo Paez, hoping to curb their goal-scoring woes, but he’s yet to find the target, with only two matches having being played this so year so far.

Komphela says he has an idea of what Highlands coach Gordon Igesund is trying to do at the club, but adds that there’s no doubt the team is struggling.

“There’s always homework to be done, we saw them now when they played. We’ve seen the previous match. It’s quite clear what Gordon is doing and where they’re sitting on the log now, it makes matters worse. But we should be ready on Saturday.”

Kickoff in Durban is at 18h00.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)