Komphela wary of Highlands Park’s attacking threat
Kaizer Chiefs take on the relegation-threatened Highlands at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela says Highlands Park are a menace when going forward and if they’re not contained, they could cause problems for them.
Chiefs take on the relegation-threatened Highlands at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday night, looking to pick up their fifth successive win in the league and go top of the log.
The Amakhosi are enjoying their current purple patch, after going seven league games without a win at one stage, but the collective has highlighted that the lack of goals from their strikers is a slight concern.
Chiefs recently signed Venezuelan Gustavo Paez, hoping to curb their goal-scoring woes, but he’s yet to find the target, with only two matches having being played this so year so far.
Komphela says he has an idea of what Highlands coach Gordon Igesund is trying to do at the club, but adds that there’s no doubt the team is struggling.
“There’s always homework to be done, we saw them now when they played. We’ve seen the previous match. It’s quite clear what Gordon is doing and where they’re sitting on the log now, it makes matters worse. But we should be ready on Saturday.”
Kickoff in Durban is at 18h00.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Sport
-
Mosimane slams PSL schedule, calls for more games
-
Imran Tahir: Weather won’t get Proteas down
-
Pearson: Only hard work can save Leicester from relegation
-
Man United will give Europa tilt full focus, says manager Jose Mourinho
-
Knicks retain top spot as Forbes' most valuable NBA team
-
Confusion over 2020 golf venue dates back to bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.