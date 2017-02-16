Imran Tahir: Weather won’t get Proteas down
The new ICC number one ranked ODI bowler says Proteas won't allow the bad weather in New Zealand to disrupt their performances.
JOHANNESBURG - Imran Tahir says South Africa won't allow the bad weather in New Zealand to disrupt their performances.
The Proteas play the Black Caps in a one-off T20 on Friday morning to kick-start their tour.
Tahir says the players are making the most of the conditions: “We had a full session on Wednesday. It won't bother us if we lose any more sessions. We’re coming off a series and have been playing good cricket. Everything is looking really good for us at the moment.
Tahir says the weather is forcing the players to have a bit of a rest: “We want to play, but obviously it’s nice to have one or two days off. We’re ready to go. We’re just waiting for the rain to go. We’re here to play cricket and we’re excited by it.”
The sun finally made an appearance in Auckland. First run around for the Proteas ahead of the T20I on Friday #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/GC5SjjxpGQ— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 15, 2017
Tahir, the new International Cricket Council number one ranked ODI bowler, says he’s happy with his form going into the series.
“I’ve been working really hard. As long as I’m doing well for the team, the captain and the boys are happy, then I’m doing my job.”
Friday’s opener gets underway in Auckland.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Sport
-
Mosimane slams PSL schedule, calls for more games
-
Komphela wary of Highlands Park’s attacking threat
-
Pearson: Only hard work can save Leicester from relegation
-
Man United will give Europa tilt full focus, says manager Jose Mourinho
-
Knicks retain top spot as Forbes' most valuable NBA team
-
Confusion over 2020 golf venue dates back to bid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.