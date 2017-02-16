Imran Tahir: Weather won’t get Proteas down

The new ICC number one ranked ODI bowler says Proteas won't allow the bad weather in New Zealand to disrupt their performances.

The Proteas play the Black Caps in a one-off T20 on Friday morning to kick-start their tour.

Tahir says the players are making the most of the conditions: “We had a full session on Wednesday. It won't bother us if we lose any more sessions. We’re coming off a series and have been playing good cricket. Everything is looking really good for us at the moment.

Tahir says the weather is forcing the players to have a bit of a rest: “We want to play, but obviously it’s nice to have one or two days off. We’re ready to go. We’re just waiting for the rain to go. We’re here to play cricket and we’re excited by it.”

The sun finally made an appearance in Auckland. First run around for the Proteas ahead of the T20I on Friday #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/GC5SjjxpGQ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 15, 2017

Tahir, the new International Cricket Council number one ranked ODI bowler, says he’s happy with his form going into the series.

“I’ve been working really hard. As long as I’m doing well for the team, the captain and the boys are happy, then I’m doing my job.”

Friday’s opener gets underway in Auckland.

