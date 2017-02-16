Gautrain services between PTA & Hatfield suspended until further notice

Technicians are currently working to solve the problem but train services to all other Gautrain stations remain unaffected.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain says its train services between Pretoria and Hatfield have been suspended until further notice.

The transport company says its bus service is currently servicing the route.

It’s unclear what has caused the disruption, but technicians are currently working to solve the problem.

Gautrain’s Kes Nayager has apologised to commuters for the inconvenience.

“Train services to all other Gautrain stations remains unaffected. We’ll keep our passengers updated and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)