Gautrain services between PTA & Hatfield suspended until further notice
Technicians are currently working to solve the problem but train services to all other Gautrain stations remain unaffected.
JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain says its train services between Pretoria and Hatfield have been suspended until further notice.
The transport company says its bus service is currently servicing the route.
It’s unclear what has caused the disruption, but technicians are currently working to solve the problem.
Gautrain’s Kes Nayager has apologised to commuters for the inconvenience.
“Train services to all other Gautrain stations remains unaffected. We’ll keep our passengers updated and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
More in Local
-
‘Don’t let his life go in vain,’ cops told after member killed
-
No compensation for families of Lily Mine collapse yet, creditors meet
-
Chikane: Allegations against my wife unfounded & slanderous
-
Health officials urged to remain vigilant for measles cases
-
Cops chase down suspects in Raymond Barras murder
-
Traders in bank collusion ‘highly skilled’ & ‘sophisticated’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.