DA writes to Zuma requesting judicial inquiry into Esidimeni deaths

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the party has written to President Jacob Zuma, requesting that a judicial commission of inquiry be established to probe the Esidimeni tragedy.

Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba on Wednesday confirmed that the number of mentally-ill patients who have died since the Gauteng Health Department moved them from Esidimeni to several unlicensed non-governmental organisations has passed the 100 mark.

The DA says the decisions taken by former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu must be investigated under oath.

Maimane also says there are still many unanswered questions as to the roles of Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and his Director-General Precious Matsoso in the matter.

