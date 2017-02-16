CT abuse centre launches campaign on STI awareness
A centre for abused women and children is running a campaign to raise awareness about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and the use of condoms.
The Saartjie Baartman Centre, based in Manenberg, aims to spread the message about the importance of using condoms especially for young women in abusive relationships.
The centre's campaign coincides with STI and Condom Awareness Week which runs from 10-16 February.
The centre has noted the high rate of young women in abusive sexual relationships who are at risk of an HIV infection. In a statement, the centre's head social worker, Dorothea Gertse, says women in abusive relationships are often too scared to insist on using condoms, adding that sex is not always consensual.
Gertse states many women in these type of relationships would rather take another form of contraceptive but that these methods don't prevent contracting HIV or other STIs.
She adds that abusers often refuse their partners access to contraception as another form of control, putting them at an even greater risk of infection.
Gertse says she’s noticed the women seeking help at the centre are becoming younger and younger.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
