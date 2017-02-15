Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

[WATCH LIVE] MPs continue Sona debate

Political parties are continuing their debate on President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane in Parliament. Picture: AFP
DA leader Mmusi Maimane in Parliament. Picture: AFP
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Political parties are continuing their debate on President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament.

Zuma's address last week was again marred by chaos, violence and insults.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) did not attend the debate.

On the first day of the debate, the leader of the opposition Mmusi Maimane laid into the African National Congress (ANC) government, saying that it no longer puts the needs of South Africans first.

He said that the ANC had turned from the liberator of the people, to the enemy of the people.

Also during the debate, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti called on government to start expropriating land without compensation if it’s to speed up socio-economic reform.

WATCH: MPs debate 2017 Sona

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions