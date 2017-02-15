[WATCH LIVE] MPs continue Sona debate

Political parties are continuing their debate on President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament.

Zuma's address last week was again marred by chaos, violence and insults.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) did not attend the debate.

On the first day of the debate, the leader of the opposition Mmusi Maimane laid into the African National Congress (ANC) government, saying that it no longer puts the needs of South Africans first.

He said that the ANC had turned from the liberator of the people, to the enemy of the people.

Also during the debate, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti called on government to start expropriating land without compensation if it’s to speed up socio-economic reform.

