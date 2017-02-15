[WATCH LIVE] MPs continue Sona debate
Political parties are continuing their debate on President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - Political parties are continuing their debate on President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) in Parliament.
Zuma's address last week was again marred by chaos, violence and insults.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) did not attend the debate.
On the first day of the debate, the leader of the opposition Mmusi Maimane laid into the African National Congress (ANC) government, saying that it no longer puts the needs of South Africans first.
He said that the ANC had turned from the liberator of the people, to the enemy of the people.
Also during the debate, Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti called on government to start expropriating land without compensation if it’s to speed up socio-economic reform.
WATCH: MPs debate 2017 Sona
More in Local
-
Man with links to criminal underworld killed in Joburg
-
Sassa to file papers at ConCourt over grant payments contract
-
Randburg licensing office closed due to damaged water pipe
-
TUT management, student leaders in talks following protests
-
Foreign national arrested in Rosettenville
-
Health Ombudsman expects Esidimeni death toll to rise
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.