Paedophile Knoop dismissed 'as soon as' allegations came to light

Warren Troy Knoop was dismissed from Christian Brother's College in Boksburg as soon as allegations of sexual abuse were raised.

Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The principal at Christian Brother's College in Boksburg says Warren Troy Knoop, a convicted rapist and paedophile, was dismissed from the school as soon as allegations of sexual abuse were raised against him.

Knoop has been handed 32 life sentences and 170 years in prison for rape and the distribution of child pornography.

He admitted to raping one of his victims when she was just a year old.

Knoop taught grade six and seven pupils at the school in 2005.

Christian Brother's College's headmaster Jim Connell says during his time at the school there were no cases reported.

He says once the school heard the allegations that Knoop touched some girls inappropriately at private karate classes he offered, he was suspended immediately.

It is unclear whether Knoop was operating alone or if he was part of a bigger group, however, police have vowed to intensify their search for any child pornography traders in the country.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

