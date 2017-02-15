NGO calls for urgent review of mental healthcare in Gauteng

The South African Society of Psychiatrists has responded to the Health Ombudsman's report into the deaths of more than 100 mentally ill patients in the province.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Society of Psychiatrists has called for the urgent review of the entire mental health care system in Gauteng.

The society has responded to the Health Ombudsman's report regarding the circumstances surrounding the deaths of more than 100 mentally ill patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni.

The society says the report presented by Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba has drawn attention to the need to prioritise mental health care in South Africa.

The organisation’s Bernard van Rensburg says: “The way the report is, it’s putting in a balance and integrated way the overall needs of mental healthcare and prioritisation. I think it’s much appreciated.”

The society says government now needs to look at mental health care challenges in other provinces.

“The way forward of supporting and making the intervention that’s required.”

Officials implicated in the report still have 15 days to appeal the ombudsman’s findings.

