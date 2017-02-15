Motsoaledi: Some GP health officials plan to appeal Esidimeni report

Parliament’s health committee on Wednesday heard that as many as 100 mentally-ill patients died as a result of the transfers from Esidimeni care centres.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says there are indications that Gauteng Health Department officials implicated in the Life Esidimeni scandal, plan to appeal the findings of a report by Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba.

One of the officials who has already enlisted a legal team to clear his name, is suspended head of department Dr Barney Selebano.

The Life Esidimeni report found Selebano among the officials deemed negligent and reckless in moving patients from the hospitals to illegally registered NGOs.

Selebano has since been placed on precautionary suspension.

Acting chief executive of the Occupational Health and Safety Council Bafana Msibi on Wednesday told Parliament he had received a lawyer’s letter on behalf of Selebano demanding all the information that led to the findings of Makgoba.

Msibi says Selebano wants at least 29 items used to compile the report, including recordings and evidence from the expert panel.

“We are requesting them to comply with PAIA and we’ve also attached the PAIA form for them to complete so we can deal with their request and we know that we are following the rules. They have not yet responded, so I’m sure they will respond today.”

Officials implicated in the report have 15 days to appeal the ombudsman findings.

