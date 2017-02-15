[LISTEN] TUT management comments on campus violence
Radio 702 | The institution says students started several fires and the fire brigade was called in to contain the blaze.
Tshwane University of Technology’s spokesperson Willa de Ruyte has refuted claims that students who had been sleeping inside the toilets at the institution were denied accommodation.
Ruyter says: “The Pretoria campus only will be closed for Wednesday. This decision was taken to ensure the safety of staff and students.
“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and we’ll issue updated statements in the course of the day.”
Management could however not confirm the extent of damage or how many buildings have been affected.
Earlier this week, the South African Union of Students warned it would take a hard-line on institutions that turn registering students away due to financial reasons.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Would you marry a complete stranger?
-
[LISTEN] SA tourism shows positive signs after slight decline
-
[LISTEN] How to reinvent a tired brand
-
[LISTEN] Childbirth options and what you should be aware of
-
[LISTEN] Rosettenville: Police accused of 'protecting' drug dealers
-
[LISTEN] DA heads to court over deployment of 441 soldiers at #Sona2017
-
[LISTEN] EFF vows to 'beat' Parliament's security when meeting them
-
[LISTEN] How official, state and provincial funerals work
-
[LISTEN] South Africans deliver their own #Sona2017
-
[LISTEN] ANC's 12 point plan for radical economic transformation
-
[LISTEN] #Sona2017: 5 big issues Zuma should tackle
-
[LISTEN] Tsenoli defends Sona security arrangements
-
[LISTEN] Race relations in SA 'still sound but fraying at edges'
-
[LISTEN] What constitutes sexual harassment?
-
[LISTEN] Walk your way to weight loss
-
[LISTEN] Small farmer tells of concern amid armyworm infestation
-
[LISTEN] Heyneke Meyer remembers ‘warrior Joost’
-
[LISTEN] Naas Botha: Why Joost van der Westhuizen was one of a kind
-
[LISTEN] ANC's Kodwa responds to ANCWL backing Dlamini-Zuma
-
[LISTEN] Anti-Trump protesters in London call on UK to withdraw invitation
-
[LISTEN] Public Protector defends her actions
-
[LISTEN] The not-so-scary side of sleep paralysis
-
[LISTEN] Breaking down the chemistry of love
-
[LISTEN] Should men be involved in decision-making around abortions?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.