[LISTEN] TUT management comments on campus violence

Radio 702 | The institution says students started several fires and the fire brigade was called in to contain the blaze.

Tshwane University of Technology’s spokesperson Willa de Ruyte has refuted claims that students who had been sleeping inside the toilets at the institution were denied accommodation.

Ruyter says: “The Pretoria campus only will be closed for Wednesday. This decision was taken to ensure the safety of staff and students.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation and we’ll issue updated statements in the course of the day.”

Management could however not confirm the extent of damage or how many buildings have been affected.

Earlier this week, the South African Union of Students warned it would take a hard-line on institutions that turn registering students away due to financial reasons.