Ipid probing alleged 'war' over drugs between SAPS, Hawks

CAPE TOWN – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing an alleged “war” between police and Hawks members over drugs at the OR Tambo International Airport.

Briefing Parliament's portfolio committee on police, Ipid officials told MPs that drugs worth millions of rand seized at the airport often don't make it to evidence.

The theft, allegedly by police officers and members of the Hawks, apparently came to light when Ipid investigators were looking into a murder/suicide in which a South African Police Service (SAPS) member killed a Hawks member.

It's believed the murder is linked to the drug scheme.

The Ipid's Matthew Sisoko says detectives have viewed CCTV footage from the airport as part of their investigation.

“Drugs, for instance, would come from the international arrivals but they would be moved by these members, with the help of some of the contractors within the airport, to the domestic arrivals.”

