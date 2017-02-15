Ipid probing alleged 'war' over drugs between SAPS, Hawks
The Ipid is probing an alleged 'war' between police and Hawks members over drugs at the OR Tambo International Airport.
CAPE TOWN – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing an alleged “war” between police and Hawks members over drugs at the OR Tambo International Airport.
Briefing Parliament's portfolio committee on police, Ipid officials told MPs that drugs worth millions of rand seized at the airport often don't make it to evidence.
The theft, allegedly by police officers and members of the Hawks, apparently came to light when Ipid investigators were looking into a murder/suicide in which a South African Police Service (SAPS) member killed a Hawks member.
It's believed the murder is linked to the drug scheme.
The Ipid's Matthew Sisoko says detectives have viewed CCTV footage from the airport as part of their investigation.
“Drugs, for instance, would come from the international arrivals but they would be moved by these members, with the help of some of the contractors within the airport, to the domestic arrivals.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Health Dept ‘committed to finding proper place’ for Esidimeni patients
-
SAA ordered to pay Comair over R1bn for anti-competitive behavior
-
[BREAKING NEWS] Bank collusion case referred to Competition Tribunal
-
[BREAKING NEWS] Suspended Gauteng Health HOD challenges Esidimeni report
-
Task team set up to address poultry industry challenges - Davies
-
McBride: Ipid can't have full autonomy without funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.