HRC worried by racism and social media
The Human Rights Commission says during the 2015/2016 period it received 505 race-related complaints.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission says it is deeply concerned by the growing number of complaints about racism, specifically on social media.
The commission is holding a two-day hearing on racism and social media in Braamfontein.
Among the panellists are former Constitutional Court Justice Albie Sachs and commissioners Angie Makwetla and Bongani Majola.
Sachs says while social media has had a great impact on globalisation, the medium is also abused, with different forms of racism creeping in.
While the panellists agree that the advancement of technology is a positive, they say it can also be used to discriminate and spread hate speech.
#SAHRCRacism Facebook rep Ebele Okobi says there's no room for hate speech, the platform should a platform for debate and sharing info. MK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2017
(Edited by Refilwe Thobega)
