EFF to take National Assembly to court

Leader Julius Malema says for as long as Parliament doesn’t take action against Zuma, it continues to violate the Constitution.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says his party will not allow Parliament to continue what they call 'violating the Constitution' by failing to take action against President Jacob Zuma regarding the Nkandla judgment, and have indicated they are taking the National Assembly to court.

The party held a briefing at its headquarters in Braamfontein on Tuesday.

Last year, the Constitutional Court found that Zuma had failed to uphold, respect and defend the Constitution by failing to comply with the Public Protector’s remedial action on Nkandla, and that Parliament breached its Constitutional obligations in failing to hold him to account.

Malema says for as long as Parliament doesn’t take action against Zuma, it continues to violate the Constitution.

“The man has violated the Constitution and Parliament did not do anything. In the same way he was violating the Constitution when he undermined the Public Protector, Parliament didn’t do anything. Parliament was supposed to take him through an inquiry or through some impeachment process.”

He says they want the Constitutional Court to order speaker Baleka Mbete to take action against Zuma because parliamentary democracy failed when African National Congress (ANC) Members of Parliament (MPs) voted against motions of no confidence against the president, despite the court ruling.

“They do that because they’re partisan, they’re irrational, they’re not reasonable and they do not care. We want the court to compel Baleka to take disciplinary action.”

He says he doesn’t believe that by ordering the National Assembly to take action against Zuma, the judiciary will be interfering in the legislature.

WATCH: Malema: Zuma no longer qualified to be SA president

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)