Committee wants SABC’s appeal of ruling against Motsoeneng probed
The WC High Court ruled against an application to appeal its findings that Motsoeneng cannot hold any position at the SABC.
CAPE TOWN - The ad hoc committee probing the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board wants the communications portfolio committee to investigate the public broadcaster's application to appeal a court ruling against the appointment of Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
The committee raised this as one their most pressing concerns, especially in the absence of an SABC board.
Last week, the Western Cape High Court ruled against the SABC’s application to appeal its findings that Motsoeneng cannot hold any position at the public broadcaster.
While the SABC's application to appeal the ruling on Motsoeneng's appointment concerned most ad-hoc committee members, Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme has warned it cannot do the work of a different committee.
“It’s really overdue for the committee to pull up its socks and start doing its work.”
Committee chairperson Vincent Smith says they will be writing a letter to the communications committee.
“The recommendation was that we bring it to the portfolio committee, they’ll do what they deem necessary and we would not get involved because it would be overstepping our mandate.”
The ad hoc committee will reconvene on Tuesday next week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
