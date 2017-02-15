Body retrieved from Montecasino dam
It’s understood a staff member at the casino found the body in a dam at the property while working on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG – A body has been found at Montecasino.
It’s understood a staff member at the casino found the body in a dam at the property while working on Wednesday morning.
Police say they were not able to identify the body as it's in a decomposed state.
The police's Mpho Khaswane says the circumstance surrounding the death are not yet clear.
“At about 10am this morning the police received information about a body that had been discovered at Montecasino, in the dam. It’s a man, aged between 30 and 35.”
In 2013, a body was found in the boot of a car at Montecasino.
Two people were found guilty of murder and received lengthy prison sentences.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Why the level of public trust in police is not promising
-
Police mum on motive in Raymand Barras shooting
-
Autopsy reveals Pacaltsdorp girl (5) was raped
-
Probe into Phahlane at an advanced stage - McBride
-
Economist: Rising food prices could hamper inflation rate decline
-
Police call for community’s help in Matroosfontein murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.