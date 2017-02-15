Body retrieved from Montecasino dam

It’s understood a staff member at the casino found the body in a dam at the property while working on Wednesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – A body has been found at Montecasino.

It’s understood a staff member at the casino found the body in a dam at the property while working on Wednesday morning.

Police say they were not able to identify the body as it's in a decomposed state.

The police's Mpho Khaswane says the circumstance surrounding the death are not yet clear.

“At about 10am this morning the police received information about a body that had been discovered at Montecasino, in the dam. It’s a man, aged between 30 and 35.”

In 2013, a body was found in the boot of a car at Montecasino.

Two people were found guilty of murder and received lengthy prison sentences.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)