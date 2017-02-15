Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Body retrieved from Montecasino dam

It’s understood a staff member at the casino found the body in a dam at the property while working on Wednesday morning.

FILE: Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A body has been found at Montecasino.

It’s understood a staff member at the casino found the body in a dam at the property while working on Wednesday morning.

Police say they were not able to identify the body as it's in a decomposed state.

The police's Mpho Khaswane says the circumstance surrounding the death are not yet clear.

“At about 10am this morning the police received information about a body that had been discovered at Montecasino, in the dam. It’s a man, aged between 30 and 35.”

In 2013, a body was found in the boot of a car at Montecasino.

Two people were found guilty of murder and received lengthy prison sentences.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions