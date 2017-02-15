NPA: Bill targets users who share hate speech content
BRAAMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the proposed Hate Speech Bill in its current form could see the prosecution of social media users who retweet and share hate speech content, even if they did not create it.
The NPA is one of the institutions submitting its views on racism on social media at the two day hearings held by the Human Rights Commission in Braamfontein.
#SAHRCRacism Okobi says Facebook hate posts are mirroring hate in society. MK pic.twitter.com/yf64KZ7aoy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 15, 2017
The commission says it’s received an increase of racism complaints, specifically regarding social media, and it would like to find a way to curb these incidents.
The NPA’s Sibongile Mzinyathi says social media users who share content that is considered hate speech could face prosecution too, even if they did not create the post.
“Investigators will look into all the surrounding circumstances of the person(s) who retweet the tweet.”
He says should the person who created the hate speech post not be in South Africa, the investigation will then move to the user in the country who is retweeting and sharing what would be hate speech.
Mzinyathi says the investigation will look at a person’s intention of sharing the post.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
