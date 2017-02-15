Autopsy reveals Pacaltsdorp girl (5) was raped

Natalie Baartman, who was found dead on Tuesday, was last seen alive on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - An autopsy has revealed a five-year-old girl who was found dead near her home in Pacaltsdorp, in George, was raped.

She was found dead on Tuesday.

The police’s Malcolm Poje said: “The preliminaryautopsy results show that she might have died of strangulation or suffocation, she was also raped and the investigation continues.”

