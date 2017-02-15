East Rand accident claims 4 lives, 6 others injured

Six others were injured and have been transported to hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have died in a multi-vehicle accident near the Spruitview offramp on the East Rand.

Ekurhuleni emergency services says both south and north bound traffic has been affected.

Spokesperson Daine Jones says: “We have four fatalities on scene and six casualties have been transported to Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus. Emergency services, metro police and the provincial traffic department are on scene.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)