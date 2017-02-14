Zuma, Trump speak, discuss multilateral issues in Africa

President Jacob Zuma & his US counterpart spoke about South Africa's relationship with America, and the need for peace in Africa.

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says President Jacob Zuma and United States President Donald Trump spoke about South Africa's relationship with America, and the need for peace in Africa, during their first conversation on Monday.

The two spoke on the phone at Trump’s request.

The Presidency is giving very detail about the conversation saying that Zuma and Trump affirmed their commitment to the relationship between the two countries and discussed multilateral issues in Africa.

Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Chair Jakkie Cilliers says it’s interesting that the conversation happened in the first place.

“President Trump has got a transactional approach for this engagement and South Africa has a huge interest, particularly Agoa in whatever is going to happen in our relations with the US.”

Trump appears to have shown little interest in South Africa in the past, apart from tweeting that it was a mess and ready to explode.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)