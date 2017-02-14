Zuma, Trump speak, discuss multilateral issues in Africa
President Jacob Zuma & his US counterpart spoke about South Africa's relationship with America, and the need for peace in Africa.
JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says President Jacob Zuma and United States President Donald Trump spoke about South Africa's relationship with America, and the need for peace in Africa, during their first conversation on Monday.
The two spoke on the phone at Trump’s request.
The Presidency is giving very detail about the conversation saying that Zuma and Trump affirmed their commitment to the relationship between the two countries and discussed multilateral issues in Africa.
Institute for Security Studies (ISS) Chair Jakkie Cilliers says it’s interesting that the conversation happened in the first place.
“President Trump has got a transactional approach for this engagement and South Africa has a huge interest, particularly Agoa in whatever is going to happen in our relations with the US.”
Trump appears to have shown little interest in South Africa in the past, apart from tweeting that it was a mess and ready to explode.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
Childline: Child abuse is getting the attention it deserves
-
Police plead ignorance for re-arresting Paul O'Sullivan
-
CT only has around 135 days of usable water left
-
Rosettenville: Residents insist foreigners must leave
-
High Court orders immediate release of Paul O’Sullivan
-
[CARTOON] No love lost after Bucs lose six love
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.