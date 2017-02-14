Rosettenville: Residents insist foreigners must leave

Residents insist they want foreign nationals to leave & are urging govt to conduct a lifestyle audit on suspected criminals.

JOHANNESBURG – Rosettenville residents insist they want foreign nationals to leave the area and are urging government to conduct a lifestyle audit on suspected criminals in the suburb.



The calls came during a visit by a high level government delegation, led by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, to calm tensions following another weekend of violence.

At least 12 houses, suspected to be drug dens and brothels, were set alight.

Residents of Rosettenville are calling for lifestyle audits on foreign nationals.



“They must do a lifestyle audit, where does he get the money, where does he work? Did he come with a lump sum of money to buy these houses?”

While Gigaba urged community members not to take the law into their own hands when they discover criminality, some say they do so because they have been failed by police.

“You report the matter to the police, they do nothing about that. They just come and collect the money from the Nigerians.”

The minister says he has listened to the locals.

“What they want is for government to take action against all criminals, whether they’re South African or not.”

Gigaba says he will escalate concerns raised by residents of Rosettenville, Yeoville and Mayfair, regarding illegal immigrants, to government’s Security Cluster.

Residents blames Nigerians for the hijacking of buildings, the sale of drugs, and prostitution.

Gigaba says these concerns will be addressed.

“I’ve requested that the Security Cluster of the national government meet and discuss, among others, these issues that are being raised here and to also discuss the challenge of the buildings that have been hijacked by foreign nationals.”

He has called on community members to guard against perpetuating the view that all immigrants are undocumented, and criminals.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)