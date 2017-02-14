Minister Radebe lambasts disruptions at Sona
Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe has spoken out against last week’s clashes, violent evictions, walkouts and delays at the Sona debate in Parliament on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN – Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe has lambasted disruptions during the State of the Nation Address.
The opening of Parliament was marred by clashes, violent evictions, walkouts and delays.
WATCH: Chaos in Parliament as Sona descends into screaming match
Radebe Tuesday’s statement opened a debate on President Jacob Zuma's address last week.
“Parliament is an institution established with the core values of accountability, team work, professionalism and integrity. As members, we must always uphold those noble values.”
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete started the sitting by saying that test results of a substance dropped in the public gallery during the opening of Parliament are still outstanding.
Mbete addressed other issues of concern that arose during the President's address last week.
She says the circumstances around the removal of MP's during last week's sitting has been referred to Parliament's Joint Rules Committee.
“Honourable Members, regarding the presence of the armed members of South African National Defence Force on the precinct we wish to indicate that the presiding officers have written to the ministers of defence and military veterans with a view to seek clarity on the matter.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
