Mashaba eager for City Power tenders, says ANC

The ANC believes MMC Anthony Still was axed because he told Mashaba that it would be a waste of money to investigate City Power MD Sicelo Xulu for alleged corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in Johannesburg has accused Mayor Herman Mashaba of being eager to get his hands on tenders at City Power, citing this as the reason for firing MMC Anthony Still.

Still, who was the MMC responsible for environment and infrastructure, is the first person to be sacked by Mashaba since taking office last year.

The mayor says they could no longer agree about how to deal with corruption.

The ANC’s Jolidee Matongo says the party is not surprised that Mashaba fired Still.

"We think we should be putting out a motion of no confidence in the mayor."

The ANC believes Still was axed because he told Mashaba that it would be a waste of money to investigate City Power MD Sicelo Xulu for alleged corruption, as he had been investigated before and was found not guilty.

The mayor's spokesperson Tony Taverna-Turisan, says Mashaba could not agree with Still on how to deal with fraud and corruption allegations in City Power.

"We have a pattern with South African politics where there's no accountability."

The mayor says investigations into alleged tender irregularity and corruption in city power are ongoing.

