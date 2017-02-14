Mashaba eager for City Power tenders, says ANC
The ANC believes MMC Anthony Still was axed because he told Mashaba that it would be a waste of money to investigate City Power MD Sicelo Xulu for alleged corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in Johannesburg has accused Mayor Herman Mashaba of being eager to get his hands on tenders at City Power, citing this as the reason for firing MMC Anthony Still.
Still, who was the MMC responsible for environment and infrastructure, is the first person to be sacked by Mashaba since taking office last year.
The mayor says they could no longer agree about how to deal with corruption.
The ANC’s Jolidee Matongo says the party is not surprised that Mashaba fired Still.
"We think we should be putting out a motion of no confidence in the mayor."
The ANC believes Still was axed because he told Mashaba that it would be a waste of money to investigate City Power MD Sicelo Xulu for alleged corruption, as he had been investigated before and was found not guilty.
The mayor's spokesperson Tony Taverna-Turisan, says Mashaba could not agree with Still on how to deal with fraud and corruption allegations in City Power.
"We have a pattern with South African politics where there's no accountability."
The mayor says investigations into alleged tender irregularity and corruption in city power are ongoing.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
O’Sullivan’s arrest raises concerns over public trust in police
-
Body of girl (5) found in Pacaltsdorp
-
Lehohla: SA believes drugs main driver of crime in country
-
Ramokgopa vows Life Esidemeni tragedy won't happen again
-
[WATCH LIVE] Sona debate in Parliament
-
Acsa cooperating with police in CT airport heist case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.