Maimane: ANC govt no longer cares about the people

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has laid into the African National Congress (ANC) government saying that it no longer puts the needs of South Africans first.

Maimane was speaking during the debate of President Jacob Zuma’s State of the Nation Address currently underway at Parliament.

Maimane said the ANC had turned from the liberator of the people, to the enemy of the people.

“The only thing that this party cares about, is power. It cares about getting rich. It cares about big projects like the arms deal and nuclear deal that are conceived.”

The DA leader says scenes that unfolded in Parliament last week reminded him of the country’s painful past.

“We could put an extra 50,000 officers to the South African Police Service, train them and resource them properly. We will ensure that they are on the streets, active and visible to communities.”

