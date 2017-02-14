Popular Topics
Lehohla: SA believes drugs main driver of crime in country

Stats South Africa has revealed that the number of people whose homes have been burgled has dropped to 807,000.

Statistician General Pali Lehohla. Picture: GCIS.
Statistician General Pali Lehohla. Picture: GCIS.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Statistician-General Pali Lehohla revealed that most South Africans believe drugs have been the main driver of crime in the last five years.

Lehohla delivered the Victims of Crime Survey for the 2015/16 period in Pretoria earlier on Tuesday.

Stats South Africa has revealed that the number of people whose homes have been burgled has dropped to 807,000 as compared to the 931, 000 in 2011.

The Statistician-General says guns still remain the weapon used for most crimes.

“Drugs create crime. So basically, our psyche suggests that crime begets crime and 77% of South Africans believe that drugs are the great driver. Forty-eight percent believe life is so difficult and agreed almost the same, and then also non-financial motives.”

Lehohla’s report comes a day after Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba led a high-level government delegation visit to communities plagued by drug-related crimes.

The minister says that the purpose of the visit was to engage locals and immigrants to ensure peace and stability.

This follows violent protests over drugs and prostitution in Rosettenville at the weekend.

More than 10 houses of suspected drug lords and brothel owners were set alight.

WATCH: Rosettenville on a knife's edge over drugs and brothels in the area

Additional reporting by Clement Manyathela

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

