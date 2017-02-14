High Court orders immediate release of Paul O’Sullivan
About a dozen police officers arrested O’Sullivan shortly after he left his attorney’s offices in Centurion on Monday evening.
PRETORIA – The High Court in Pretoria has ordered the immediate release of private investigator Paul O’Sullivan, after he was dramatically arrested outside his attorney’s offices.
He was taken to the Kameeldrift Police Station, although the charge against him is not known.
Advocate for the police David Mtsweni tried to defend the arrest, saying that the court order created a special dispensation for O’Sullivan.
Judge Francis Legodi however interjected saying that Mtsweni’s interpretation of the order was irrelevant and the fact remains that it is a court order.
After a brief adjournment, Mtsweni returned to tell the court that the police had agreed to release O’Sullivan.
Advocate Quintus Pelser said they will approach the court at a later stage to have arresting officer Brigadier Ncube explain why he should not be held in contempt of court.
Video: #PaulOSullivan speaking after his release. @afriforum pic.twitter.com/JUGax4i512— Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) February 13, 2017
'DIRTY TACTICS'
O’Sullivan has accused acting National Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane of engaging in dirty tactics in order to derail the corruption investigation against him.
He has accused the police of unlawfully arresting his employee Sarah Trent.
“They tied her hands with cable ties, they didn’t comply with her constitutional rights and after tying her hands, they drove around with her in the car for three hours.”
He said Trent has been falsely accused of impersonating an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) official.
“What Phahlane is doing is trying to disrupt the investigation and he does that by sending these Gestapo-styled tactics.”
It’s understood Trent will appear in court on Tuesday.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
