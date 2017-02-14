Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

High Court orders immediate release of Paul O’Sullivan

About a dozen police officers arrested O’Sullivan shortly after he left his attorney’s offices in Centurion on Monday evening.

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan. Picture: Tara Penny/EWN.
Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan. Picture: Tara Penny/EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA – The High Court in Pretoria has ordered the immediate release of private investigator Paul O’Sullivan, after he was dramatically arrested outside his attorney’s offices.

About a dozen police officers arrested O’Sullivan shortly after he left his attorney’s offices in Centurion on Monday evening.

He was taken to the Kameeldrift Police Station, although the charge against him is not known.

Advocate for the police David Mtsweni tried to defend the arrest, saying that the court order created a special dispensation for O’Sullivan.

Judge Francis Legodi however interjected saying that Mtsweni’s interpretation of the order was irrelevant and the fact remains that it is a court order.

After a brief adjournment, Mtsweni returned to tell the court that the police had agreed to release O’Sullivan.

Advocate Quintus Pelser said they will approach the court at a later stage to have arresting officer Brigadier Ncube explain why he should not be held in contempt of court.

'DIRTY TACTICS'

O’Sullivan has accused acting National Police Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane of engaging in dirty tactics in order to derail the corruption investigation against him.

He has accused the police of unlawfully arresting his employee Sarah Trent.

“They tied her hands with cable ties, they didn’t comply with her constitutional rights and after tying her hands, they drove around with her in the car for three hours.”

He said Trent has been falsely accused of impersonating an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) official.

“What Phahlane is doing is trying to disrupt the investigation and he does that by sending these Gestapo-styled tactics.”

It’s understood Trent will appear in court on Tuesday.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions