EFF to approach ConCourt to force Parly to act against Zuma

Julius Malema says Parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account and was also not compliant with the Constitution.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has announced that it will approach the Constitutional Court to force Parliament to take action against President Jacob Zuma regarding the Nkandla judgement, saying that Zuma must either be impeached or face disciplinary action.

The party held a briefing at its headquarters in Braamfontein on Tuesday.

Last year, the Constitutional Court found that the president had failed to uphold, respect and defend the Constitution by failing to comply with the Public Protectors remedial action on Nkandla.

EFF leader Julius Malema says while the Constitutional Court didn’t order Parliament to discipline President Zuma, it indicated he has done wrong.

“What happens next is for Parliament to institute an impeachment process or disciplinary action to take further the decision of the Constitutional Court.”

He says he doesn’t believe that by ordering the National Assembly to take action against Zuma, the judiciary would be interfering in the legislature.

“There is no interference, there is precedence to that effect and Zuma is nothing but a citizen of South Africa. We’re all equal before the law, and if the court can pronounce of Hlaudi [Motsoeneng] correctly so, the most useless individual, it can also comment on his father Zuma.”

Malema says Parliament failed to hold the president to account and was also not compliant with the Constitution.

