EFF to approach ConCourt to force Parly to act against Zuma
Julius Malema says Parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma to account and was also not compliant with the Constitution.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has announced that it will approach the Constitutional Court to force Parliament to take action against President Jacob Zuma regarding the Nkandla judgement, saying that Zuma must either be impeached or face disciplinary action.
The party held a briefing at its headquarters in Braamfontein on Tuesday.
Last year, the Constitutional Court found that the president had failed to uphold, respect and defend the Constitution by failing to comply with the Public Protectors remedial action on Nkandla.
EFF leader Julius Malema says while the Constitutional Court didn’t order Parliament to discipline President Zuma, it indicated he has done wrong.
“What happens next is for Parliament to institute an impeachment process or disciplinary action to take further the decision of the Constitutional Court.”
He says he doesn’t believe that by ordering the National Assembly to take action against Zuma, the judiciary would be interfering in the legislature.
“There is no interference, there is precedence to that effect and Zuma is nothing but a citizen of South Africa. We’re all equal before the law, and if the court can pronounce of Hlaudi [Motsoeneng] correctly so, the most useless individual, it can also comment on his father Zuma.”
Malema says Parliament failed to hold the president to account and was also not compliant with the Constitution.
WATCH: Malema: Zuma no longer qualified to be SA president
More in Local
-
Minister Shabangu urges employers to end discrimination
-
Two suspects arrested over Sakhumzi restaurant manager's murder
-
Nkwinti: Govt must start expropriating land without compensation
-
Case against Khayelitsha woman who stabbed son (2) postponed
-
Krejcir asks for another postponement in Issa matter
-
MPs concerned over schools repeatedly underperforming in matric
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.