Case against Khayelitsha woman who stabbed son (2) postponed

The woman allegedly stabbed her son, who is said to be in a stable condition, in the neck with a knife.

Picture: RSC Inc.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - An attempted murder case against a Khayelitsha woman accused of stabbing her two-year-old son has been rolled over until Wednesday.

The 27-year-old mother appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday.

She was arrested on Sunday after the incident at their Makhaza home earlier this month.

The woman allegedly stabbed her son in the neck with a knife.

She’s believed to have fled the scene but police managed to track her down more than a week later.

The National Prosecuting Authority says the mother of two will be taken to a district surgeon, where her
mental status will be checked.

The wounded child was rushed to Khayelitsha hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

