MEC Lesufi condemns KES bullying incident

A bullying video involving four King Edward VII School learners has been circulated on social media.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it’s wrapped up a meeting with district officials as well as the principal of the King Edward School in Houghton over a bullying video involving four of the school's pupils that was circulated on social media.

The video shows how one of the boys was repeatedly slapped after he had allegedly posted a nude photo of the perpetrator’s cousin on social media.

The department has recommended that the group be suspended for seven days and disciplinary action be taken.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the incident, discouraging what he describes as a culture of bullying at the school.

The governing body has been asked to set up a team to deal with the issue and to ensure that disciplinary action is taken against the boys.

The department has also recommended that parents and teachers be interviewed in a separate investigation into other incidents of bullying at the school.

Lesufi insists that schools in the province must adopt a zero tolerance approach to the problem and has urged learners to treat each other with respect and refrain from acts of victimisation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)