MEC Lesufi condemns KES bullying incident
A bullying video involving four King Edward VII School learners has been circulated on social media.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says it’s wrapped up a meeting with district officials as well as the principal of the King Edward School in Houghton over a bullying video involving four of the school's pupils that was circulated on social media.
The video shows how one of the boys was repeatedly slapped after he had allegedly posted a nude photo of the perpetrator’s cousin on social media.
The department has recommended that the group be suspended for seven days and disciplinary action be taken.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned the incident, discouraging what he describes as a culture of bullying at the school.
The governing body has been asked to set up a team to deal with the issue and to ensure that disciplinary action is taken against the boys.
The department has also recommended that parents and teachers be interviewed in a separate investigation into other incidents of bullying at the school.
Lesufi insists that schools in the province must adopt a zero tolerance approach to the problem and has urged learners to treat each other with respect and refrain from acts of victimisation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
SA sees slight drop in unemployment - Stats SA
-
WC officials working with farmers to prevent armyworm infiltration
-
Cosatu warns against using sugar tax as 'quick fix'
-
20 couples take the love boat to Robben Island
-
WC Education yet to place over 2,000 learners
-
Mayor Herman Mashaba sacks MMC Anthony Still
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.