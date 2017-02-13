Wolwerivier residents calls for basic services, recreational facilities

Wolwerivier was offered as an emergency accommodation for several Bromwell Street families facing eviction.

CAPE TOWN - A community leader at a temporary relocation area near Atlantis says the area is in desperate need of basic services and recreational facilities.

Wolwerivier has been thrust into the spotlight over the past few months after the City of Cape Town offered it as emergency accommodation for several Bromwell Street families facing eviction.

The group of Woodstock residents have been in a court battle with the municipality, requesting alternative accommodation closer to the Cape Town CBD where their schools and workplaces are.

Wolwerivier community leader Magdalene Minnaar says the municipality cannot move in new residents, while the current residents are still without basic services, such as street lights.

“The services that are needed here are like opportunities for young people and guidancefor parents. There are NGOs coming here but we just can’t work with the kids and not the adults, the same kids need to go back to the adults.”

Minnaar says they’re still waiting on recreational facilities such as a sports field that was promised by the municipality.

“From the moment they wake up, it’s just the shebeens to keep them busy. So if I could help them create a place where they can stimulate their brains with handwork or something like that, it would really be great.”

(Edited by Winnei Theletsane)