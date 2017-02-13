Wolwerivier residents calls for basic services, recreational facilities
Wolwerivier was offered as an emergency accommodation for several Bromwell Street families facing eviction.
CAPE TOWN - A community leader at a temporary relocation area near Atlantis says the area is in desperate need of basic services and recreational facilities.
Wolwerivier has been thrust into the spotlight over the past few months after the City of Cape Town offered it as emergency accommodation for several Bromwell Street families facing eviction.
The group of Woodstock residents have been in a court battle with the municipality, requesting alternative accommodation closer to the Cape Town CBD where their schools and workplaces are.
Wolwerivier community leader Magdalene Minnaar says the municipality cannot move in new residents, while the current residents are still without basic services, such as street lights.
“The services that are needed here are like opportunities for young people and guidancefor parents. There are NGOs coming here but we just can’t work with the kids and not the adults, the same kids need to go back to the adults.”
Minnaar says they’re still waiting on recreational facilities such as a sports field that was promised by the municipality.
“From the moment they wake up, it’s just the shebeens to keep them busy. So if I could help them create a place where they can stimulate their brains with handwork or something like that, it would really be great.”
(Edited by Winnei Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Bongiwe Ninini’s mother happy with daughter's killers' sentence
-
[WATCH] Rosettenville on knife’s edge over drugs and brothels in area
-
AfriForum to launch urgent court bid to secure O'Sullivan's release
-
Tropical disturbance expected to hit KZN, Mpumalanga & Limpopo
-
Gigaba: Don't take law into own hands
-
Tshwane Municipality plans clean-up of inner city
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.