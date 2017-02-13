Tshwane mayor exposes graft in licencing department
Mayor Solly Msimanga says that in total, 105 officials have been linked to the scam which is believed to have been running for several years.
PRETORIA – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says they have discovered a fraud and corruption racket within the city’s licencing department which has cost the city millions of rand in revenue.
The mayor has delivered a briefing in Centurion on a range of issues, where he announced that 12 licencing officials have already been suspended.
He says that in total, 105 officials have been linked to the scam which is believed to have been running for several years.
Msimanga says corrupt officials de-register vehicles with fines attached to the accounts, backdate them before re-registering them in order to clear the accounts of those fines.
“There are fines that are supposed to be paid before people get their licences. What they do is that they corrupt the system and register people or create an avenue where that revenue is lost and registered as an unrecoverable amount.”
He says the implicated officials will also face criminal charges.
The mayor says they still need to establish exactly how long this scam has been operating for and how much the City has lost in revenue.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
