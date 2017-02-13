Gigaba: Don't take law into own hands

Rosettenville community members say that they are concerned about the proliferation of drugs and prostitution in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – Residents in Rosettenville say they decided to go the rampage and burn houses they believe belong to drug lords and brothel owners because police have failed them.

A high-level government delegation, led by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, visited the area on Monday following violent protests over drugs and prostitution at the weekend.

The protest resulted in more than 10 houses being set alight.

Community members say they are concerned about the proliferation of drugs and prostitution in the area, and many put the blame squarely on immigrants.

A committee member says police have failed them.

“When we try to highlight [our plight] through the structures – the community policing forum and the police – thing still continue, so the community said, ‘let’s go and tell them ourselves’.”

Minister Gigaba says he has listened to their concern.

“We need to rescue the children, so we need to bring on board the Department of Social Development. Rescue the children from the scene and provide them with safety houses and protection.”

Gigaba has called on residents not to take the law into their own hands when they discover criminality, while community members say they only do so because police are not doing their jobs.

