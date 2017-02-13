Gigaba: Don't take law into own hands
Rosettenville community members say that they are concerned about the proliferation of drugs and prostitution in the area.
JOHANNESBURG – Residents in Rosettenville say they decided to go the rampage and burn houses they believe belong to drug lords and brothel owners because police have failed them.
A high-level government delegation, led by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, visited the area on Monday following violent protests over drugs and prostitution at the weekend.
The protest resulted in more than 10 houses being set alight.
#Rosetenville Ministers being taken around houses that were burnt over weekend. CM pic.twitter.com/H1WqAOaFqZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 13, 2017
Community members say they are concerned about the proliferation of drugs and prostitution in the area, and many put the blame squarely on immigrants.
A committee member says police have failed them.
“When we try to highlight [our plight] through the structures – the community policing forum and the police – thing still continue, so the community said, ‘let’s go and tell them ourselves’.”
Minister Gigaba says he has listened to their concern.
“We need to rescue the children, so we need to bring on board the Department of Social Development. Rescue the children from the scene and provide them with safety houses and protection.”
Gigaba has called on residents not to take the law into their own hands when they discover criminality, while community members say they only do so because police are not doing their jobs.
WATCH: Rosettenville on a knife's edge over drugs and brothels in area
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Bongiwe Ninini’s mother happy with daughter's killers' sentence
-
[WATCH] Rosettenville on knife’s edge over drugs and brothels in area
-
AfriForum to launch urgent court bid to secure O'Sullivan's release
-
Tropical disturbance expected to hit KZN, Mpumalanga & Limpopo
-
Wolwerivier residents calls for basic services, recreational facilities
-
Tshwane Municipality plans clean-up of inner city
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.