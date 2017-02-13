Gigaba: Don't take law into own hands

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Gigaba: Don't take law into own hands

Rosettenville community members say that they are concerned about the proliferation of drugs and prostitution in the area.

Residents in Rosettenville have destroyed property belonging to alleged drug dealers and brothel owners in the area. Picture: @MichaelSun168.
Residents in Rosettenville have destroyed property belonging to alleged drug dealers and brothel owners in the area. Picture: @MichaelSun168.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Residents in Rosettenville say they decided to go the rampage and burn houses they believe belong to drug lords and brothel owners because police have failed them.

A high-level government delegation, led by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, visited the area on Monday following violent protests over drugs and prostitution at the weekend.

The protest resulted in more than 10 houses being set alight.

Community members say they are concerned about the proliferation of drugs and prostitution in the area, and many put the blame squarely on immigrants.

A committee member says police have failed them.

“When we try to highlight [our plight] through the structures – the community policing forum and the police – thing still continue, so the community said, ‘let’s go and tell them ourselves’.”

Minister Gigaba says he has listened to their concern.

“We need to rescue the children, so we need to bring on board the Department of Social Development. Rescue the children from the scene and provide them with safety houses and protection.”

Gigaba has called on residents not to take the law into their own hands when they discover criminality, while community members say they only do so because police are not doing their jobs.

WATCH: Rosettenville on a knife's edge over drugs and brothels in area

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions